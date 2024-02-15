Arunachal Pradesh-based Taba Chake is all set to grace India's first and biggest multi-genre festival which is coming back with a bang with the best music, lifestyle, art, and food - this time, with a 9x high!

“Vh1 Supersonic holds a special place in my heart as it embodies the spirit of musical diversity and unity. I’m super excited to be back, and I look forward to creating magical memories with the incredible audience all over again. See you soon“, says Taba Chake in a statement.

The much-anticipated festival has been acting all these years by filling the gap between techno and EDM music with over 10+ more genres, unlike any other music festival in India! The festival curators have unveiled its star-studded line-up including top names from across the globe, such as Major Lazer Soundsystem, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary. Legends like 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I will also be nailing that Reggae Corner, we all know and love!

BE THERE, BE FREE these 3 days, across 5 stages, along with artists who are making their debut at Vh1 Supersonic and India for the first time, LIVE at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, on 16o17o18 February 2024!

Tickets available at: https://www.gosupersonic.in/ and www.skillbox.co

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 Headliner, Major Lazer Sound system, said, "India is a special place to us, so we are thrilled to be back at Vh1 Supersonic this year with some amazing sets planned. With each tour that we do in India, it's always exciting to connect with more and more people and watch our fan base grow".

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said, "We're back, as promised and this time we're bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto and a massive array of festival favourite artists from across the world. We're opening our gates on the 16th of Feb to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024…and it's going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor!

King added, "Performing at Vh1 Supersonic for the first time is a milestone moment for me, and I'm thrilled to bring my energy and music to such an iconic stage. The festival has been an iconic one in the Indian music festival circuit, and I can't wait to finally be a part of it and share this unforgettable moment with my fans. I can't wait to create some special memories with everyone out there. See you soon! It's going to be a whole lot of fun".

Headlining the edition, the crowd's favourite: Major Lazer Soundsystem - the legendary global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums - returns to Vh1 Supersonic. Also making a much-awaited comeback while raising the BPM, is Swedish techno DJ & the king of modern techno music - Adam Beyer. Keeping up with the iconic league of Indian rappers who became a rage overnight with his hits like Maan Meri Jaan, OOPS - King - is making his debut at Vh1 Supersonic! Adding to the buzz is world-renowned - Yotto, aka Otto Yliperttula - a Finnish DJ with a deep house techno sound who's garnered a fan following that spans all borderlines!

Other debut artists at Vh1 Supersonic who have been known to create heart-thumping sets across the world, are Denis Horvat, Hamdi and Patrice Bäumel - the master of melodic techno, who are all going to be contributing their unique flair to the Sonic stage! For the first time in India - The Midnight - an American Synth-wave band, known for their soulful R&B music is definitely going to be the act you just cannot miss.

Apart from these star-studded international acts, are the stellar Indian acts who have not only earned an international presence as the pioneers of live acts in India but have been a driving force in putting India on the worldwide music map: Arjun Vagale, The Yellow Diary, Taba Chake, Kohra, Browncoatand many more to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Vh1 Supersonic 2024 will encompass 5 spectacular stages dedicated to multiple moods. The Main Stage will offer attendees the main headliners of the festival along with the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop! Ardent LIVE music fans can get their dose of their favourite LIVE artists at the NEXA Live Stage. The ultimate Techno and Dance music lovers can head directly to the Budx Spectrum Stage (along with their sunglasses). The Reggae Corner will pack a musical punch in its dedicated space curated for Reggae enthusiasts.

Making it a festival within a festival, Vh1 Supersonic will be back with 80+ specially curated Fashion brands & an art showcase at the Superflea which will be curated by All You Can Street! This will be topped with the best of F&B partners, flea areas & art installations across the festival.

Going beyond the ordinary, Budweiser Beats Presents Vh1 Supersonic Co-powered by Nexa 2024 is determined to provide a joyous & sustainable experience to be a part of as promised year-on-year! The festival curators encourage all to Be There and be Free as safety, wellness and festival-goers' happiness will be well taken care of as utmost priority!