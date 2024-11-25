The Grand Finale of the All-India K-pop Contest 2024, organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), concluded with a dazzling showcase of talent at the Yashobhoomi International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Delhi. The event, a celebration of Korean culture and music, brought together K-pop enthusiasts from across the country for an unforgettable evening.

Arunachal Pradesh’s eight-member dance group The Trend took home the top prize in the dance category with their electrifying performance of Stray Kids’ God’s Menu. In the vocal category, Kolkata’s Abhipriya Chakraborty emerged victorious with her soulful rendition of IU’s Love Wins All. Both winners earned the opportunity to travel to Korea and experience its rich culture firsthand.

Other top performers

The competition also saw remarkable performances from participants nationwide. New Delhi’s Outkasts claimed the first runner-up spot in the dance category with their rendition of Nmixx’s O.O, while Hyderabad’s Sejal Dubey finished as second runner-up, performing Taemin’s Criminal.

In the vocal category, Bem Khuvung from New Delhi secured first runner-up for his rendition of Still Love You by Lee Hong Gi and Yoo Hwe Seung. Nuu Anu from Kohima took second runner-up with Gummy’s You Are My Everything.

A massive celebration of K-pop

Marking its 14th edition, the All-India K-pop Contest saw its largest audience yet, with over 10,500 registrants from 11 cities, including Bengaluru, Kohima, Itanagar, Chennai, and Mumbai. The finale featured 12 teams selected through rigorous regional and semifinal rounds, judged by an expert panel, including Park Bong-Young, a choreographer and former member of One Million Dance Studio.

The event also included cultural activities, such as a Vegan Kimchi-making session led by Korean chef Jang Yun Jeong and a K-pop Random Play Dance led by YouTuber Go Tae-kyung, popularly known as the "dancing pharmacist."

Boy group LUN8, which debuted in 2023, delivered a high-energy performance, thrilling Indian fans with their powerful stage presence.

Fans and giveaways

As a gesture of appreciation for India’s enthusiastic K-pop fanbase, KCCI organised a special giveaway. Two fans, Amisha Chettry and Elly M Swu, won round-trip tickets to Korea through a lottery of pre-booked ticket reservations. Additionally, K-pop merchandise sourced from Korea was distributed among attendees, adding to the excitement.

KCCI Director Hwang Il Yong expressed gratitude, stating, "Thanks to the enthusiastic support from Indian fans, K-pop has gained tremendous love, leading us to this Grand Finale. We look forward to returning next year with an even more spectacular stage for our Indian fans."