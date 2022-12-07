Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is preparing to make his debut in the entertainment industry. No, the child will not be starring in any films, but he has developed a script for his debut project.

Aryan took to Instagram to provide a sneak peek of his debut project with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Aryan Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of the script and clapboard with "Red Chillies Entertainment."

Soon after he posted the update, his parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan congratulated him in the comments section. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish you the best for the first one. It’s always special….” to which Aryan soon replied and wrote, “Thank you! Looking forward to your surprise visits on set.” SRK who is known for his wit, wrote, “then better keep afternoon shifts!! No early mornings.” Aryan told him that he would only work nights. The father-son banter won over the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan wishes good luck to Aryan Khan

Gauri Khan wished her son as well, wrote, “Can’t wait to watch,” followed by the heart eyes emoticon.

Gauri Khan wishes luck to her son

Maheep Kapoor also wrote, “can’t wait for Aryan,” followed by a heart emoticon. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Wooooo.” Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Congratulations !!!!! Lots of love.” Sikandar Kher dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Author and screenwriter Bilal Siddiqui has commented on Aryan’s post and said, “Series abhi Baaki hai mere dost 🤫 ✍️ 👀”. According to reports, Aryan Khan's project would begin in 2023.

Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut next year. Suhana Khan will also make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's next film, 'The Archies.' Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will appear in YRF's Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, and Atlee's Jawan.