Netflix has officially announced The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the debut series of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The show, produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, marks Aryan’s first venture as a creator and director.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed the project at Netflix’s 2025 slate announcement, where a teaser was showcased. Set in the film industry, the series is described as a high-energy, multi-genre spectacle following an ambitious outsider navigating Bollywood’s glamorous but unpredictable world.

According to Netflix, the show combines a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, packed with blockbuster cameos and over-the-top characters.

This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following projects like Darlings, Bhakshak, and Bard of Blood. Aryan’s foray into filmmaking follows his sister Suhana Khan’s acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies on Netflix.