The legendary Indian mythological series Ramayan, which premiered in 1987, has a particular place in the hearts of millions of fans. Based on the great Hindu scripture Ramayana, the television programme won over fans with its compelling storyline and excellent performers, and it remains everyone's favourite rendition of the play.

The show's success lasted beyond its first run, with repeats and re-telecasts enthralling new generations of fans. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, starring Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Arun Govil as Lord Ram, has a timeless appeal that appeals to audiences of all ages.

As Dayanand Sagar's Ramayan returns to TV yet again, audiences are excited to watch their favorite characters come to life on screen. It was first aired on television on January 25, 1987. Let's take a look at a few interesting facts about the 1987 mythological series.

In a recent interview, Arun Govil, who became well-known for his depiction of Lord Ram, claimed that Ramanad Sagar turned him down for the part. Prem Sagar, Moti Sagar, and Anand Sagar, his sons, wanted him to perform the roles of Bharat and Lakshman. However, he was certain that he would not portray any other character except Ram. Ramanand Sagar gave him the post after a few days.

It needs mention here that Ramayan was telecasted in 55 countries. This earned the show viewership of over 650 million. It is said when the show was telecasted, the streets of the cities were deserted and neighbors gathered together in households with a television to watch the show. When it was telecasted, it was the only TV serial whose telecast time was 45 minutes.