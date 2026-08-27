Asha Bhosle's last recorded film song to release on her birth anniversary

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's last recorded film song will be released on September 8, marking her birth anniversary.

Titled Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, the song features in the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari. Bhosle recorded the track in late 2023, when she was over 90. The song's release will serve as a tribute to her decades-long contribution to Indian music and cinema.

Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari stars Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur. The film explores the relationship between a father and son, focusing on the emotional distance and generational differences that can shape family relationships.

The song forms an important part of the film's narrative, reflecting its themes of love, happiness and the need to express feelings to those closest to us.

Vyas said releasing the song on Bhosle's birthday was intended to honour her enduring voice and legacy.

"Launching the song on her birthday is intended as a celebration of Asha Ji's timeless voice, her immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives her music has touched," he said.

Jha, who also stars in the film, said the song carries particular significance because of its central theme of expressing love towards one's father.

"Om Ka Hari is deeply special to me because, at its heart, it is about the importance of saying 'I love you' to your father, something I never got the chance to do," Jha said.

He recalled recording the song with Bhosle as a memorable experience and said he wished she could have been present for its release.

"To have Asha Ji's voice carry the song that represents the catharsis of the film is one of the most profound and memorable moments of my life as an artist," he said.

Om Ka Hari is produced by First Ray Films. Vyas has previously directed Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, starring Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman Jha and Pankaj Tripathi, and Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele, featuring Jha and Zareen Khan.

Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92 following multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park Crematorium. Several film personalities, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended her funeral.