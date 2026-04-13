Asha Bhosle’s last rites to be held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with state honours

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle will be laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on April 13, following her demise at the age of 92.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the tributes, expressing deep grief over her passing and recalling the emotional connect of her songs with millions.



“I would have liked to tell Asha Didi… ‘abhi na jao chhod kar…’ But today, her voice falls silent. The passing of Asha Bhosle leaves behind an irreplaceable void. Her songs were not just music, but memories woven into our lives. Some voices never fade. Hers will live on forever. Om Shanti,” Sarma said.



Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also mourned the loss, saying the legendary singer enriched India’s cultural heritage beyond measure.



“India mourns the loss of Asha Bhosle ji, a legendary voice who enriched our cultural heritage beyond measure. Her songs will remain eternal. My deepest condolences,” Khandu said in a post on X.



Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein expressed shock and sorrow, describing her life as one devoted to music and passion. He said her melodies would continue to live on in the hearts of millions.



Bhosle passed away on April 12 at a private hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, bringing to an end a remarkable career spanning over seven decades. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan, she was widely regarded as one of India’s most versatile and celebrated playback singers.



Her mortal remains were brought to her residence in Lower Parel, where people will be allowed to pay their last respects from Monday morning. The funeral is scheduled to take place at 4 pm.



Fondly known as “Ashatai,” Asha Bhosle leaves behind a timeless musical legacy that will continue to inspire generations.