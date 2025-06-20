Asia's Sunburn Festival breaks into global top 10, ranks 8th on DJ Mag's prestigious festival list

Sunburn Festival has shattered expectations by climbing to the eighth position on DJ Mag's coveted 'Top 100 Festivals of 2025' list, marking the highest ranking ever achieved by the electronic dance music event since its launch in 2007.

The fan-voted recognition places Sunburn alongside legendary festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC Las Vegas, and Coachella, establishing the India-based festival as a genuine global powerhouse in electronic music entertainment.

This breakthrough represents more than just numbers—it signals Asia's growing influence in the international festival circuit. Sunburn now stands as one of the few Asian festivals to consistently feature in DJ Mag's annual rankings, breaking barriers that have traditionally favoured European and American events.

"Securing the #8 spot in DJ Magazine's Top 100 Festivals is a tribute to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our fans," said Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn. The achievement comes as the festival celebrates its 18th edition, having evolved from a three-day beach event in Goa to a multi-format entertainment brand.

The festival's meteoric rise reflects its ability to attract world-class talent while creating uniquely immersive experiences. Over nearly two decades, Sunburn has hosted electronic music's biggest names, from Swedish House Mafia and Martin Garrix to Tiësto and David Guetta, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans across multiple venues and formats.

International artists have consistently praised the festival's energy and audience engagement. "India in general, I think it's probably my biggest fan base. It feels like a second home to be here," noted Dutch DJ Hardwell after performing at the festival.

The ranking boost comes at a pivotal moment for Sunburn's expansion strategy. The festival has successfully exported its brand beyond India's borders, staging events in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Dubai, Oman, and Australia, making it the first Indian music property to achieve significant international presence.

Sunburn's diverse programming includes flagship festivals, intimate arena shows, campus events, and the popular Sunburn Reload series, creating multiple touchpoints for electronic music fans across different demographics and geographic regions.

The 2025 edition promises expanded production values, diverse international lineups, and enhanced fan experiences as Sunburn continues building on its newfound global recognition. With preparations already underway, the festival aims to leverage its top-10 status to attract even bigger names and expand its international footprint.