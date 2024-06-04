The fourteenth season of the stunt-based TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, is being shot in Romania, and according to sources, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz is already out of the show.

After a confrontation with fellow contestant, actor Shalin Bhanot, he walked out and reportedly showed disrespect towards the host and Bollywood filmmaker, Rohit Shetty.

As per sources, during a stunt, Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument. Television actor Abhishek Kumar also supported Bhanot, leading to the fight getting more intense.

When host Shetty tried to intervene, Asim reportedly misbehaved in front of the filmmaker. Though Shetty was ready to let go, Asim decided to walk out of the show.

Sources share that it was majorly an issue of an ego clash between contestants, and Asim chose to quit the show.

However, a few days ago, Shalin shared a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes (BTS) fun and camaraderie with his fellow contestants during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania.

His videos showcased interactions and enjoyable moments with Asim. Sharing the video, Shalin wrote, "Nothing's better than a great morning laughter."

Amid reports of his ouster from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim is promoting his upcoming song '12 Saal' on social media.

Asim, the model and rapper, became a household name in 2019 as he participated in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 13.

He was the first runner-up, with the late actor Sidharth Shukla emerging as the winner. Even then, Asim remained in the spotlight for his fights with Sidharth.

Apart from Shalin and Asim, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, and Sumona Chakravarti, competing for the trophy. KKK 14 will be aired on Colors.

