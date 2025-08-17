Assam: 13-year-old's Bharatanatyam Arangetram wows audience with grace and skill

Thirteen-year-old Tanvi Sharma captivated audiences on Saturday evening with her Arangetram at the Sri Sri Madhavdeb International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, Panjabari. In a touching celebration of tradition and youthful talent, Tanvi’s debut in Bharatanatyam was marked by grace, discipline, and emotional depth. Her performance, rich in devotion and artistry, left the audience deeply moved and appreciative.

Presented under the guidance of her guru, Smt. Namrata Tiwari Talukdar, the event was a testament to years of rigorous training and Tanvi’s heartfelt connection to the classical dance form. From intricate footwork to expressive abhinaya, each piece reflected her dedication, maturity, and artistic integrity.

“Tanvi is a student who doesn’t just learn the steps; she absorbs the spirit of Bharatanatyam. Watching her evolve into such a soulful performer fills me with pride and joy,” said Smt. Namrata Tiwari Talukdar, visibly moved after the performance.

Tanvi, a Class IX student at DPS Khanapara, expressed her gratitude following her performance. “This Arangetram is a reflection of everything my guru has taught me, and everything I love about dance. I feel humbled and inspired to continue this journey with even more devotion,” she shared.

The evening was graced by several dignitaries including Shri Bipul Das as Chief Guest, and guests of honour Smt. Moromi Medhi, Smt. Moloya Goswami, Smt. Anita Sharma, Smt. Anjana Moyee Saikia, and Smt. Deeplina Deka. All praised Tanvi’s remarkable stage presence and her ability to seamlessly merge classical technique with expressive storytelling.

Notably, Tanvi has previously performed at various prestigious cultural events, including the Community Cultural Program organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Her passion for both classical and contemporary forms marks her as a well-rounded young artist.

With this impressive debut, Tanvi Sharma has firmly positioned herself as a promising new voice in India’s classical arts landscape — a young torchbearer of cultural tradition, ready to take her journey forward with grace and commitment.