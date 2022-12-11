The twenty-sixth edition of the five-day 'Natasurya' drama festival, organized by the 'Natasurya Memorial Celebration Committee' in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, will take place from December 12 to December 16, 2022, at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Panjabari, Guwahati.

Natasurya's president Swapnanil Barua, executive president Pulak Banerjee, and general secretary Ramkrishna Sarma stated in a press release that the drama festival will begin in the evening on December 12 with two choruses to be performed by members of 'Natasurya' under the direction of Pulak Banerjee.

Kriti Kamal Bhuyan, a well-known lyricist, will officially launch the theatrical festival. Guest of Honour will be Minakshi Das Nath, Director, Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam.

Dalim Das, a veteran mobile theatre actor from yesteryears, will receive the 4th memorial award in honour of Gias Uddin Ahmed, Natasurya's founder general secretary, on the inauguration day. Natasurya will present the drama "Sarkari Inspector" on that day, helmed by legendary director Dulal Roy.

The 'Orchid Theatre' will stage the drama 'The Old Man,' directed by Sahidul Haque, on December 13th. The evening will be opened by Samir Kr. Sinha, Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister's Office and Finance, Government of Assam.

The drama 'Abhigyansakuntalam,' directed by Professor Bidushi Reeta Ganguly, will be staged on the evening of December 14th at the National School of Drama in New Delhi. Laya Madduri, Secretary, Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam, will be the Chief Guest.

The NF Railway Cultural Association will stage Rupknowar Jyotiprasad Agarwala's classic drama, 'Lovita,' on December 15th. Chandrajit Saikia will direct the play. The evening's principal guest will be Anshul Gupta, General Manager, NF Railway, Maligaon.