A high-quality cultural event was recently held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra to celebrate the 72nd birth anniversary of the late renowned music director and sound recordist, Bhupen Uzir.

The event, graced by numerous cultural dignitaries, was organised by the Bhupen Uzir Smriti Raksha Samiti in collaboration with the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam. The musical evening was marked by a festive ambiance, as the atmosphere was infused with a deep sense of unity and camaraderie.

Attendees, comprising both artistes and fans, united in their shared passion for music and appreciation of the arts, were captivated by the timeless melodies performed by a diverse array of musical artistes.

Bhupen Uzir's contributions to the enrichment of the Assamese music repository are unparalleled. His enduring compositions have made a significant impact on audiences and continue to enhance the landscape of Assamese music.

The musical soiree entitled "Hiya Bhora Xubhokamonare" witnessed the commendation of four eminent artistes who were honoured with the Bhupen Uzir Suwaroni Shilpo Sadhana Award in recognition of their substantial contributions to the domains of instrumental music and sound recording in Assam. They were guitarist Sourabh Kumar Das, violinist and guitarist Dilip Rasaily, saxophonist Pitambar Tamuly, and recordist Satish Chauhan.

It is significant to note that the announcement and presentation of awards for the online competition, which showcased interpretations of various timeless works by the distinguished musician, coincided with the celebration of his birthday.

In the 'A' category, which encompasses participants under the age of 14, the competition, which was divided into two categories, awarded the first prize to Jigyasa Kashyap, the second prize to Pragya Konwar, and the third prize to Shruti Madhujya.

The recipients of the first, second, and third prizes in the 'B' category, designated for participants aged over 14 years, are Taneesha Saikia, Ratan Konwar, and Junak Nibir Kashyap, respectively. The winners received cash awards, certificates, and a trophy each.

It is important to note that the event, which kicked off with the traditional lamp being lit by Noni Devi, Ramen Choudhury, Samar Hazarika, Anupam Choudhury, and Manisha Hazarika, was attended by numerous celebrities and music enthusiasts, including Uzir's childhood classmates and close friends Bijoy Bordoloi, Bijoy Das, Prakash Baruah, and Pratap Goswami, besides noted figures such as the singer, lyricist and composer Syed Sadulla, singers and musicians Sandhya Menon, Manisha Hazarika, Pulok Banerjee, Malabika Bora, Diganta Bharati, Manash Hazarika and actors Pranjal Saikia and Kapil Bora, among others. During the event, a number of vocalists, including Shashwati Phukan, Queen Hazarika, Mausumi Saharia, Pranamika Goswami, Sarmistha Chakravorty, Sanskrita Malakar, Satyasandha Hazarika, Pritishmita Uzir Khanuja, Kritika Uzir Sarma, Vidya Sagar, Chandan Das, Jeebendra Mohan Devsarma, Padmanav Bordoloi, Nilotpal Gayan and Sharat Raag captivated the audience with their performances of various timeless songs by Bhupen Uzir.

An exquisite new song entitled 'Smritir Avesh' featuring the vocal prowess of eminent artiste Shanta Uzir, the lyrics of Manjula Hazarika, and the melodic and musical arrangements of Sourav Mahanta, was unveiled at the event, ultimately elevating the overall grandeur of the occasion.

The musical event concluded with a collaborative performance involving instrumental music by prominent musicians including Jayanta Gogoi, Dr. Mrinal Das, Tapan Das, Deep Rajbangshi, and others.