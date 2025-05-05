At the Sri Sri Madhavdev International Auditorium in Guwahati, the theater group Abhigyanm presented its new play 'A Stupid Common Man'.

Previously, under the direction of Ranhang Choudhury, the group successfully staged plays like Comfort Women: An Untold History, Tritiya, Majuli, and Gandhi vs Godse, which engaged the audience and provoked deep thought.

Similarly, this new play, "A Stupid Common Man," has also received wide appreciation from a specific section of the audience.

The central theme of the play revolves around how an ordinary man raises extraordinary questions and what answers he receives in return.

The play portrays how the life cycle of a common man is shaped by the current socio-political environment.

Using the metaphor of a game of snakes and ladders, the director, Ranhang Choudhury, has effectively presented these themes with humor and satire.

The play features performances by Raju Roy, Kuldeep Talukdar, Ajanta Hazarika, Ripam Bharadwaj, Binod Das, Dhruvajyoti Deka, and Nirjuraj Das.

Music was arranged by Sonmoni Das with assistance from Prabal Goswami, lighting by Dimpal Kumar Das, set design by Dulal Boro, Nirjuraj Das, and Dhruvajyoti Deka.

Props were created by Lalu Rahang, costumes by Varsha Devi and Pragya Talukdar, makeup by Kumar Kishore Das, and production management was handled by Kuldeep Talukdar.