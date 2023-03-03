The All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AAKRASU) on March 3 banned singer Zubeen Garg for his alleged comment on a separate state of 'Kamatapur'

“Zubeen Garg is a singer, so he needs to behave accordingly. He shouldn't remark on a topic he does not really know. We heard that he had been invited to perform in our district by several committees, but we are vehemently opposed to this. And we prohibited him from playing in our district”, said the general secretary of AAKRASU while to media over the issue.

On January 14 this year, the AAKRASU had staged a demonstration demanding for Kamtapur state and granting of tribal status to Koch Rajbongshis at Golokganj in Dhubri.

Earlier, Garg with his comment had opposed the idea of creating a separate state of Kamatapur.

Zubeen was performing at Namoni Assam Mohatsav in Goalpara and in between the performance while interacting with the public he stated, “…Again separation, this divide and rule policy of whoever it is Congress or BJP I don't care. Again, they are set to divide Assam. You are born in Assam and now again you will have to make a separate voter's card for Kamtapur state….”