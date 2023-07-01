A youth named Asif Ali from Sillapara No. 2 in Srijangram has been apprehended by Bongaigaon police for uploading multiple scenes of the blockbuster film Sri Raghupati on popular social media platforms.

Despite a request made by actor Ravi Sharma, the videos remained accessible on Facebook and YouTube, leading to the arrest of the young individual.

Actor Ravi Sharma in a reply to his post said "Uploading such videos is illegal. Please delete the videos or we will be bound to take action against you."

Sri Raghupati, directed by Suvrats Kakoti, has been making waves in the film industry, amassing an impressive box-office collection of Rs 10 crore within just 21 days, as of June 27.

The film has garnered immense praise and admiration from audiences, owing to its captivating storyline and outstanding performances. Sri Raghupati's success at the box office is evident from its consistent financial growth since its release.

The movie made a remarkable debut, earning Rs 17 lakh on its opening day. Subsequently, it continued its upward trajectory, grossing Rs 38.8 lakh, Rs 41.7 lakh, and Rs 43 lakh on subsequent days. These figures demonstrate the film's rising popularity and strong hold on the cinephile community.

Sri Raghupati strikes a perfect balance between action and drama, captivating viewers with its unexpected twists and turns. The film owes much of its success to the brilliant performances of its lead actors, Ravi Sharma, Preety Kongana, and Priyam Pallavi, as well as the exceptional direction by Suvrats Kakoti.

Sri Raghupati was screened across 2,300 theaters nationwide, including prominent cities such as Hyderabad, New Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Chennai. Its widespread release contributed significantly to its box-office triumph.