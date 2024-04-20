Actor Adil Hussain, who had a minor role in the film 'Kabir Singh', recently expressed regret over his participation in the movie. Speaking on the AP Podcast on YouTube, Hussain revealed his initial reluctance to join the film and his subsequent embarrassment after viewing it..

"I regret that the only film I regret is acting in Kabir Singh. And I ended up doing it. It was in the middle of something and they wanted one day from me. I said no no, I can't. I told my manager to ask them a lot of money, but they will say no to. But they agreed and I went and did it and I like the scene. The scene I did is a good scene. I thought the film was also going to be good. And then go to watch the film and I was like what am I doing here. You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed. I went with one of my friends, and we both walked out, I can't even ask my wife to see it. She would be so angry", said the 'Footprints On Water' actor.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has hit back at actor Adil Hussain. Sharing a link to the interview where Adil Hussain said that he ‘regrets’ signing and doing ‘Kabir Singh’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help Now smile properly (sic).”

After being shared on Reddit on Wednesday, the interview tape quickly gained popularity. Most people had anticipated how Vanga would respond to the interview since they are aware of how she handles criticism.



Actor Adil Hussain has been retaliated against by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his remarks against "Kabir Singh." Adil Hussain, who had a small role in the film, said in a recent interview that he regrets being a part of it. Now, Vanga has slammed the actor and has threatened to replace his face with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Sharing a link to the interview where Adil Hussain said that he ‘regrets’ signing and doing ‘Kabir Singh’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help Now smile properly (sic).”

Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did 👏https://t.co/BiJIV3UeyO

I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help👍 Now smile properly 🙂 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 18, 2024

This is not the first time that Vanga has hit back at criticism over his film. He had earlier slammed veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

In his appearance on YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil Hussain said, “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on.” He also revealed that when he went to watch the film in a theatre, he walked out in 20 minutes. “I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film... Kabir Singh,” he added.

During the conversation, Adil Hussain said that he has not watched the film till date.