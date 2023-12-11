Renowned actor Mr. Jayanta Das, famed for his roles in various serials including the popular series 'Bharaghar', is currently in critical condition.

The Assam actor, beloved by audiences, is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital, Guwahati.

His family has issued a special request for blood donations, given his dire need. "Interested donors are encouraged to contact via the provided contact number. As fans and well-wishers, we hope for his speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the screen, bringing joy and entertainment to us all", a statement read.