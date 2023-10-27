After renowned filmmaker Rima Das, Internationally acclaimed Adil Hussain has raised the concern of the Assam government's deforestation in the name of development matter.

Hussain shared his emotional connection with the lush greenery surrounding areas of Assam. "Every time I go from Delhi to my Goalpara home, I always take in the picturesque vista. s of the surrounding areas of Chaygaon, Mirza, Boko, Dhupdhora, Krishnai, and Agya. Can't even imagine of losing those enchanting trees", says Adil Hussain in a Facebook live video.

"My friend and renowned filmmaker Rima Das shed light on the safety of age-old trees of Chhaygaon and Mirza and have requested the government of Assam and the authorities of National Highway to take it as a matter of concern". he added.

90% of the population may have forgotten about the emotional relationship between trees and humans. But in the race of development, our trees and rivers have suffered the most.

Speaking from his experience in foreign countries including South-East Asia, Hussain added, "They are developed in every way. they don't need to repair their roads every year. But here in Assam, we often heard that oh! our roads have been damaged due to rain. Even Europe has massive rainfall every year but they are not dealing with the bad roads every year.

Hussain urged the Assam government and National Highway authorities to avoid cutting down over 2000 trees for a proposed four-lane highway.

Every year I read on the paper about the flood and animal deaths in Kaziranga road. But I always think that don't we have enough money to extend the 40 km area? I urge the authorities to make the developments without disturbing Mother Nature.

Earlier on October 22, Rima Das called for thoughtful decision-making to ensure positive change, underlining the importance of age-old trees for human existence.

"The age-old trees are crucial for our lives, integral to our existence. Let's work together to make thoughtful decisions and bring positive change", wrote Rima Das while sharing a video to throw light on the matter.