Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest movie 'Fighter' has been issued a legal notice over a kissing scene wearing the Indian Air Force uniform.

an Air Force officer from Assam, Saumya Deep Das issued the notice against the makers of the film as he claimed that the scene was an insult to the IAF.

The story revolves around two ace fighter pilots, played by Roshan and Padukone, who are posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The story develops through the events following a terrorist attack. As the story progresses, they fall in love. One of the scenes shows the lead players locking lips in the Air Force uniform.

The Bollywood action-drama flick mentions incidents like the 2019 Pulwama attack, the 2019 Balakot airstrike, and the 2019 India-Pakistan border clashes.

The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, is based on a story he co-wrote with Ramon Chibb.

Reports have stated that Fighter, released on January 25, is marching towards a worldwide collection of Rs 350 crore.