Continuing with its tradition of screening Oscar winning movies, Anuradha Cineplex announced its 10th season of Oscar Film Festival that will kickstart from March 24.

Film enthusiasts based in Guwahati will be able to see their favourite Oscar winning movies from 24 to 29 March, as northeast’s best single screen theatre announces its five day long movie fiesta.

Anuradha Cineplex started the tradition of telecasting the Oscar winning movie within 15 days of its announcement in Los Angeles, USA, since 2013.

The movie theatre since then has been telecasting movies across its screens, catering to the movie buffs who love to be part of this cinematic festival.

This year, Anuradha Cineplex will be screening ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ which won a marathon of awards at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Supporting Act, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay & Best Film Editing.

Not to forget the Indian movie ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan that created waves globally for their popular song ‘Natu Natu’ which won the Best Song at the Oscars, will be also screened at the Anuradha Cineplex.

Avatar-The way of water (Best Visual Effects), The Whale (Best Actor, Best Makeup & Hairstyling), The Fablemans (Nominated for Best Picture), Mrs Harris goes to Paris (Nominated for Best Costume Design), Elvis (Nominated for Best Picture) are few others that will be screened at the Anuradha Cineplex.





Also read : From a viral song to Oscar, RRR’s Naatu Naatu brings glory to the country