The 8th Edition of Falcon Festival at Umrangso scheduled from 15th to 17th December 2022, would have many attractive events starting from traditional dance, and musical performances by well-known Bollywood artist and Playback Singers- Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, and Badshah, an Indian rapper are performing this time.

Beside that Assam's Heartthrob Zubeen Garg, Julia’s Bliss DJ, and many local artists will be performing.

Arrangements for smooth traffic movement, parking of vehicles, crowd control, improved approach road, etc are being looked into for public convenience.

For staying, camp and tents will be available on a pay-and-use basis, Fooding especially delicious ethnic food of different tribes from Dima Hasao will be made available.

The Falcon Festival is organized on two main ideas. The first aims to increase awareness of the Amur Falcon, and the second is to promote the state's Dimasa customs and culture.

The Amur Falcon is a tiny yet effective bird predator in the Falcon family. It is a migratory bird that nests in Siberia and Northern China and then travels large distances to Africa.

However, throughout time, a large number of these birds selected Assam and Nagaland as their roosting grounds. One of the key issues of conservation in this region is the arrival of this bird and the necessity to maintain it. At the occasion, seminars on the conservation of this species will be held.