The ‘queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut on November 1 visited Chandubi lake located in Assam’s Kamrup district for the recce of her political drama ‘Emergency’.

According to the reports, she will spend the night in Kaziranga. The Bollywood actor was spotted at Assam’s Chandubi lake wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants.

Kangana Ranaut arrived in Delhi on October 30 for the filming of her upcoming political drama 'Emergency.' She was seen at Mumbai airport wearing a stunning saree. She wore a pearl necklace with her airport outfit.

'Emergency' is based on the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's life. Kangana will not only play the lead role in 'Emergency,' but she will also direct and produce the film. Kangana's second feature film as a director. She previously wore the director's hat in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.'

Kangana Ranaut previously stated that Emergency is not a biopic, but rather a political drama. "It is not Indira Gandhi's biopic," she had stated. It's a fantastic period piece. To be more specific, it is a political drama that will assist my generation in comprehending India's current sociopolitical landscape."