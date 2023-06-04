At the Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati on May 3, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a historical film titled "Birangana Sadhani," which is based on Chutia queen Sati Sadhani.

"The story of the patriotism and heroism of the heroine Sati Sadhani has inspired us with national consciousness every moment. I am proud to premiere the historical film 'Birangana Sadhani' at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studios. Some memorable scenes from the auspicious moment", Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a Twitter post on May 4.

The purpose of the movie is to preserve the legacy of Biranagana Sati Sadhani's remarkable bravery and sacrifice.

It has been proven that a sum of Rs. 50 crore was released as part of a special project worth Rs. 150 crore announced by the Assam government for the overall development and welfare of the Chutia community. The ‘Birangana Sadhani film is a part of the implementation of the special project.

Speaking on the film based on the life of Sati Sadhani, the chief minister said, “The life of Birangana Sati Sadhani is a source of inspiration for all. Sati Sadhani’s biopic will enable the younger generation to know about her heroism and sacrifice.”

“This year, the Government of Assam celebrated the 500th anniversary of Sati Sadhani. We have taken steps to present the bravery and golden history of the Chutia community in our life along with the great Birangana Sati Sadhana,” he added.