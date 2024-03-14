Rimjim Deka and Partha Kalita, are the founders of 'Littlebox', a fast fashion D2C brand that focuses on the styling and outfits of the Gen-Z audience. The pitchers claim that their products are designed after considering the aesthetics of Gen-Zs. They are here to ask 75 lakhs against 1% equity in their company.

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Talking about their brand, Rimjim said, "GenG's uses their attires as a canvas to show their individuality. Littlebox's target audience is the younger generation. Formed in June, 2022, have shipped orders worth Rs 2 lakh till date. And their daily orders are more than 1200. Rimjim Deka and her husband have two areas of operations. Backend operations are based in Guwahati and factories and wearhouses are located in Delhi".

"The ecosystem of start up in Assam is very new because before five years, it was nothing there. And when you visit Assam, you can observe very young people doing new types of business. We have a very good support from the government in this scenerio. Rimjim Deka is in charge of the creation, designing, content and customer support and a little bit of marketing and Partha Kalita is in charge of marketing", said Deka.