A lower court in Assam has put on hold the release of the Assamese feature film ‘Sri Raghupati’, reportedly based on Raghupati Rai Baruah, an ACS officer.

As per reports, a lower court in Assam has put a stay order on the release of an upcoming Assamese movie ‘Sri Raghupati’.

The Kamrup (M) District & Sessions Judge Court issued a stay order in response to claims of contract violation with former producer Suruj Sarma.

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Dhritimaan Sarma, Suruj Sarma's son, filed a complaint in court for breach of contract.

According to reports, the Metropolitan Magistrates Court ordered the postponement of the distribution of the film 'Sri Raghupati' after hearing the case.

The film 'Sri Raghupati,' starring Ravi Sarma, was scheduled for release on June 2.

Preety Kongana, Priyam Pallavi, Siddhartha Sarma, Arun Nath, and Arun Hazarika are among the cast members.

The plot of the film 'Sri Raghupati' centres around Raghupati Rai Baruah, an ACS officer noted for his integrity and thoroughness, who embarks on a rash trip to find missing women. During the inquiry, he discovers a women trafficking network, which leads to even more problematic issues.