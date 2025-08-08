Assam designer Sanjukta Dutta features PM Modi in a handcrafted open-arm designed outfit

In a heartfelt expression of gratitude and artistic devotion, Sanjukta Dutta — one of India’s leading fashion designers and a proud daughter of Assam — has unveiled a unique handcrafted ensemble in tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, timed to coincide with the celebration of National Handloom Day.

Marking the day that was first instituted by PM Modi in 2015 to honor India’s rich handloom legacy, Dutta’s creation is more than just fashion—it is a narrative woven in thread, bearing the face of a leader who, in her words, has “illuminated the field of handloom” with visionary commitment.

"This symbolic creation also respects the weaving artists society of the country,” Dutta explained. “The strong commitment and unfading encouragement the honorable Prime Minister has shown to illuminate the field of handloom, this organ is a strong reflection of that."

The tribute is deeply personal, both in inspiration and execution. Sanjukta Dutta’s design features Prime Minister Modi with outstretched arms—an “open-arm” motif that she says reflects both inclusivity and forward-thinking governance.

“Through the open-arm design, I intended to symbolize a welcoming and visionary leadership,” she said. “My message is that a traditionally under-promoted sector like handloom needs a leader like Prime Minister Modi, whose inclusive vision allows it to flourish on both national and global platforms."

At its core, this handcrafted piece represents not only Dutta’s gratitude but also the aspirations of countless artisans whose livelihoods and legacies have found renewed strength under a supportive administration.

The designer, known for her distinct fusion of Assamese textiles with contemporary styles, shared that her motivation stemmed from more than just professional admiration—it was an emotional connection built on lived experiences and stories of change.

"From the very beginning, I have felt deeply grateful for the Prime Minister’s unwavering support for the handloom industry,” she said. “However, a visit to Kashmir left a lasting impression on me. While traveling through rural areas, I noticed numerous artisan huts lining the road to popular tourist destinations. During my interactions with the artisans, many shared how the Honourable Prime Minister had helped bring their work from the villages to the mainstream markets. Seeing their transformation firsthand moved me deeply, and I felt compelled to express my gratitude through this creation."

Beyond symbolism, Dutta highlights the tangible shifts brought about by government initiatives—particularly the way they empower designers and artisans alike.

"His impact has been profound,” she said. “When I visited Bharat Tex last year, I was amazed by the scale and quality of the platform. It offered unprecedented global exposure to India’s handloom sector. Initiatives like these are instrumental for designers like me to showcase our work to the world."

The piece stands as a beacon of national pride, interwoven with Assamese craftsmanship. All artisans who contributed to its making were local weavers from Assam—a conscious decision by Dutta to ground the tribute in her cultural roots and to highlight the capabilities of the region's weaving community.

“Yes, absolutely. All the artisans involved in this creation are local Assamese weavers and craftsmen,” she confirmed. “They were not only enthusiastic about participating but also felt a deep sense of pride in contributing to a tribute for a leader who has genuinely uplifted their craft and community."

As India celebrates National Handloom Day, Sanjukta Dutta’s tribute serves as a poignant reminder of how leadership and legacy can intertwine—reviving traditional arts, uplifting rural communities, and reshaping global perceptions of Indian craft.

Through her creation, Dutta pays homage not only to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership but also to every artisan whose stories continue to be woven into the fabric of a modern, self-reliant India.