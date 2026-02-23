Assam director Rima Das earns special mention at Berlin film festival for 'Not a Hero'

Rima Das, the Assamese filmmaker behind India's 2019 Academy Awards entry 'Village Rockstars', has secured a Special Mention Award for her coming-of-age film Not a Hero at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The award came in the Generation Kplus Children's Jury category for Best Film, following the film's world premiere on 14 February at the festival, which concluded on February 22. Producers at Flying River Films shared the news on social media, expressing deep appreciation.

"It's truly special to win the Special Mention at Berlinale Generation Kplus," they posted. "A film about children, their dreams, and the strength to make their own choices. Huge thanks to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the lovely audience who embraced Not a Hero with so much care."

Das returns to Berlin's Generation section with this story of 11-year-old Mivan, who grapples with life split between city bustle and rural roots. "Children experience the world without filters," Das said. "Through Mivan, I was drawn to a way of seeing where confusion, resistance, and tenderness coexist naturally. He does not analyse his emotions, he lives them."

The recognition highlights Northeast India's rising voice in global cinema, spotlighting raw tales of youth and resilience.