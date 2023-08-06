Continuing the war against drugs, Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Assam's Tinsukia district conduct a drive in Ledo-Guwahati Express(15604) and recovered drugs worth nearly 10 lakhs on August 5.

According to sources, one person namely Ravi Kumar(20), a resident of Saran district of Bihar was apprehended with 19 nos of the plastic container containing suspected to be brown sugar weight about 750.81 grams with the container and 229.39 grams without the container.

Then apprehended a person with seized suspected brown sugar was handed over to GRPS/NTSK and a case has been registered under NDPS for further investigation.

It needs mention here the value of recovered brown sugar is approximately Rs 9,17,560.