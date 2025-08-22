Assam: Fashion Click 2025 dazzles Guwahati with fashion and photography showcase

Jyoti Chitraban came alive as Fashion Click 2025 unfolded, blending fashion, photography, and entertainment into a spectacular celebration of creativity.

The event was inaugurated by Minister Bimal Borah, who applauded the initiative and encouraged young photographers to pursue their passion with dedication.

Adding to the glamour, celebrated personalities including Zubeen Garg, Jatin Bora, Nishita Goswami, and Garima Saikia Garg graced the occasion and extended their support to the region’s growing creative industry.

The highlight of the evening was the Live Fashion Photography Competition, where participants captured striking images of professional models Niha Das, Dillani Devi, and Parleen Islam in real time, testing their skill and vision under the spotlight.

A parallel Fashion Photography Exhibition offered audiences a chance to experience the evolving trends of the medium in Assam, featuring works from both emerging talents and established photographers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bikram Borpatra, the event’s secretary, noted that the platform was conceived to elevate fashion photography in the state. “With Fashion Click, we are setting the stage for photographers to compete, collaborate, and claim their space in the national and global fashion industry,” he said.

The evening concluded with thunderous applause, reaffirming Fashion Click’s standing as one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings for photographers, models, and fashion enthusiasts alike.