Assamese feature film ‘Jiya’, directed by Kenny Basumatary and produced by Sarmistha Chakravorty, is making waves in theatres across Assam since its release on May 17. The film, which has been met with critical acclaim, continues to draw audiences with its compelling storytelling and strong performances.

Experts and critics have praised ‘Jiya’ for its authentic portrayal of real-life struggles. The film, which has been lauded for its connection to reality, tells the story of a resilient young woman named Jiya, played by Sarmistha Chakravorty. Critics have highlighted the film’s powerful narrative and its relatable characters, emphasizing that ‘Jiya’ is not just a film but an emotional journey that resonates with every viewer.

Film critic Ambar Chatterjee commends Jiya as “a deeply personal and poignant tale of struggle and triumph, underlined by fantastic performances and able direction.” Cine journalist Kalpajyoti Bhuyan mentions that “Jiya offers a very direct portrayal of life that never screams melodrama. The examination of the issues is matured as the film doesn’t pass judgment on who is to be blamed for what happens or if it happens, why it happens in a particular way. The cast is effective which helps the believability of the film and the natural state of situations translates to great interaction scenes between the actors.”

Popular actress Ila Arun commended Sarmistha Chakravorty for churning out such a beautiful story outlining the life and struggles of a single mother, a topic that is so relevant to the current reality. She also appealed to everyone to visit the theatres and watch the film and make ‘Jiya’ a success.

Darshana Borthakur notes, “‘Jiya’ is a film that reflects reality. I can say for sure that Jiya will compel the audience to think about many things in life. In the end, it will teach you to care about yourself.” Another film goer, Nikumoni Sarmah, states, “The film's connection to reality is its strongest suit. ‘Jiya’ does not feel like a film at all, it feels like the story of someone we all know, a neighbour, a friend, maybe.”