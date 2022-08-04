Renowned Assamese film director and screenwriter Mukul Haloi has been invited for the Locarno film makers Academy at 75th Locarno film festival (3rd to 13th August) which will be held at Switzerland.

The elated filmmaker shared the news on his social media handles, congratulating his entire fellow team members for the achievement.

The Academy will be screening the Assamese short film ‘Ghormua’ directed by Mukul Haloi in the year 2018.

The short film ‘Ghormua’ is about a young boy named Rahul, who hopes to write a book on his experience of growing up in his his village. His mother, being deeply connected with nature, can sense messages and signs arising from nature. Urmila, a pregnant lady, is driven by sensorial experiences.

But, in contrast to the serenity and harmonious living; there lurks a violent societal past. These peaceful and quiet lives intersect in a space where traumatic memories of death and loss in Assam’s thirty years of secessionist movement keep resurfacing.

Mukul Haloi is an alumni of Film Direction and Screenplay Writing at the FTII, Pune. His short films ‘Days of Autumn’ and ‘A Letter to Home’ have been critically acclaimed. He received an ‘Early Career Fellowship’ from TISS Mumbai to make his debut feature documentary ‘Tales from our Childhood’, which was widely screened across national and international film fests and along with grabbing few awards as well.

The Locarno Film Festival is a yearly event that takes place in Locarno, Switzerland, in August. The festival, which was founded in 1946, presents movies in a variety of competitive and non-competitive categories, including feature-length narrative, documentary, short, avant-garde, and retrospective programmes. 8,000 spectators can be accommodated in the open-air location where the Piazza Grande segment is staged.