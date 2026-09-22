Assam filmmaker Rima Das joins Busan film festival jury

Assam filmmaker Rima Das has been selected as one of three jurors for the New Currents Award at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), strengthening her long association with the South Korean festival.

Das will serve on the jury alongside South Korean actor Shim Eun-kyung and Chinese producer Shan Zuolong. The New Currents Award is the festival's main competition honour for emerging Asian filmmakers and comes with a cash prize of KRW 20 million, approximately USD 14,719.

Das has previously taken several films to Busan. Bulbul Can Sing and Tora's Husband screened at the festival, while Village Rockstars 2 premiered there in 2024 and went on to win the Kim Jiseok Award for Best Film.

Her latest film, Not a Hero, will have its Asian premiere at this year's festival. Her upcoming project Malati, My Love was also presented at the Asian Project Market, which is held alongside BIFF.

"Busan has been a very special part of my journey as a filmmaker. I have come here with my films, met audiences and filmmakers, and experienced the festival from different perspectives. To now return as a juror feels deeply meaningful," Das said.

She added that having Not a Hero premiere at the festival made this year's edition particularly significant for her.

"I'm looking forward to watching new voices from across Asia, being part of those conversations, and having an eventful and memorable time in Busan," she said.

Jury member Shim Eun-kyung is known for films including Sunny, Miss Granny and The Journalist. Shan Zuolong has produced films that have featured at major international festivals, including Cannes, Venice and Berlin.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 6 to 15 at the Busan Cinema Center and other venues across the city.