Assam filmmaker Rima Das’s ‘Village Rockstars 2’ to release across six Indian cities on September 25

Assam filmmaker Rima Das’ award-winning film Village Rockstars 2 will hit cinemas in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune on September 25, the makers announced on September 15.

The release follows the film’s theatrical run in Assam and its screening at MAMI Independent. A sequel to Das’ 2017 film Village Rockstars, the new film is also designed as a standalone coming-of-age story, focusing on childhood, adolescence, music, nature, climate change and the bond between a mother and daughter.

Set in rural Assam, the film follows a teenage girl as she navigates friendships, aspirations and the challenges of growing up. Her relationship with her mother, her passion for music and her connection with the natural world are central to the story.

Das said the Village Rockstars films have been part of an emotional journey spanning a decade.

“Some have watched the film at the film festivals. I am happy to take the film to a larger audience,” she said. Das added that audiences have responded to the films in different ways, with each viewer taking away something personal from the experience.

The film’s focus on nature, land and a changing climate comes at a time when Assam and neighbouring Nepal have faced devastating floods.

Village Rockstars 2 premiered at the Busan International Film Festival, where it won the Kim Jiseok Award. It later had its European premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film is being distributed by Goenka Enterprises.

Das’ next film, Not a Hero, is scheduled to have its Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival next month.