Assam's filmmaker, Utpal Borpujari, has been selected as a jury member for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled to commence in Goa on November 20.

Renowned Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani will lead the five-member jury for the best web series (OTT) award category.

According to a press note, actors Divya Dutta, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and filmmakers Krishna DK and Utpal Borpujari are part of the jury panel for the inaugural category.

This year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the addition of a new award category best web series (OTT) award -- to the 54th edition of the film extravaganza that will be presented to a show for its "artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess, and overall impact".

It needs mention here that Utpal Borpujari is a double National Film Award winner; one, as a film critic, and the other, as a filmmaker. In 2003, he won the Swarna Kamal for Best Film Critic at the 50th National Film Awards of India. In 2018, he won the National Film Award and 5 Assam State Film Awards for his debut feature film Ishu.