Assam: FIR against singer Zubeen Garg over disparaging remark, AJP expresses outrage
Assam: FIR against singer Zubeen Garg over disparaging remark, AJP expresses outrage
The Morigaon district committee of the AJP filed an FIR at Morigaon Sadar police station on August 29 in response to the singer's remarks on the local party.
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Assam: FIR against singer Zubeen Garg over disparaging remark, AJP expresses outrage
Zubeen Garg, a well-known Assamese singer, is currently in negotiations once more after making a derisive comment on the Assam Jatiya Parishad on August 29.
The Morigaon district committee of the AJP filed a FIR at Morigaon Sadar police station on Tuesday in response to the singer's remarks on the local party.
According to reports, musician Zubeen referred to the Assam Jatiya Parishad as a 'fotua' (nonsense) party during an event, for which many people, including the party members, have begun denouncing him.
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