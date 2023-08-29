Zubeen Garg, a well-known Assamese singer, is currently in negotiations once more after making a derisive comment on the Assam Jatiya Parishad on August 29.

The Morigaon district committee of the AJP filed a FIR at Morigaon Sadar police station on Tuesday in response to the singer's remarks on the local party.

According to reports, musician Zubeen referred to the Assam Jatiya Parishad as a 'fotua' (nonsense) party during an event, for which many people, including the party members, have begun denouncing him.