Assam government has made an OTT platform debut, as the state government has tied up with Jio Cinema to host this short film on the OTT platform.

The Assam Government created a short film on the legendary warrior Lachit Barphukan to commemorate his 400th birthday. The inaugural showing of the movie took place on November 25, 2022, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India, in honour of Lachit Borphukan's 400th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there.

Celebrating the indomitable courage of one of Bharat's bravest warriors - Lachit Barphukan! Experience his heroic feats and legendary battles, as his tale of bravery finds its place on the OTT platform - @JioCinema", CM Sarma wrote in a Twitter post.

Celebrating the indomitable courage of one of Bharat's bravest warriors - Lachit Barphukan!



Experience his heroic feats and legendary battles, as his tale of bravery finds its place on OTT platform - @JioCinemahttps://t.co/nWQON8uqfy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 21, 2023

Now, the Assam Government has partnered with Jio Cinema to showcase this short film on the OTT platform in order to guarantee that it receives a far bigger audience. By doing this, it also establishes India's first state-level OTT platform for reaching a national audience.