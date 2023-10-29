We’ve all fantasized about sharing screen space with our favorite superstar. With Sunfeast’s campaign, this dream has become an achievable reality for Assam Home Chef Nilima Gogoi.

Gogoi, who shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the new innovative Dark Fantasy ad called 'Bringing Fantasies into Life' shared her experience with IndiaTodayNE and said, "It is a great opportunity of life. All I need to take a simple selfie/video to be a part of a glamorous advertisement featuring Shah Rukh Khan himself. Very happy and delightful for the opportunity".

In the ad, the Home cook who owns the Home Baking shop finds herself in a world where fantasy adds that extra sprinkle of magic to life. She dreamed of Shah Rukh Khan pampering her to the fullest after she melted in the luxury chocolate flavor of a crunchy dark fantasy cookie.

And Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s latest campaign has truly brought fantasies to life in the most innovative way. This first-of-its-kind initiative has created quite a buzz, thanks to its novel use of cutting-edge generative AI technology to turn consumers into co-stars alongside SRK in glitzy advertisements.