Actor Huma Qureshi has joined the upcoming investigative police procedural drama "Bayaan," announced by Assam born director and producer Shiladitya Bora. The film, developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles, will be directed by Bikas Mishra, known for his acclaimed feature "Chauranga."

Also starring Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar, "Bayaan" is set to start production in Rajasthan this month. The story unfolds against the backdrop of Rajasthan, focusing on a father-daughter duo. Roohi, a female detective, faces her first major case in a small town, challenging an opponent deeply entrenched in the system and striving to uphold her father’s legendary law enforcement legacy.

Supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund and developed at the LA Residency of Film Independent's Global Media Makers program, "Bayaan" has drawn praise for its passionate director-producer duo and an infectious dedication to filmmaking.

Huma Qureshi expressed her excitement about the project, emphasizing the fantastic script, talented crew, and the team’s dedication. Bikas Mishra, humbled by the support received, aims to create a film that resonates globally. Producer Shiladitya Bora highlighted the alignment of "Bayaan" with his vision of producing breakthrough cinema, reaffirmed by Huma's endorsement.

The film features a distinguished crew, including Berlinale Talents alumni in key roles such as cinematographer Udit Khurana, production designer Vinay Vishwakarma, and costume designer Shilpi Agarwal. Ashok Sen serves as the First AD, with Ratan Sil Sarma as Head of Production and Himanshu Malik as Executive Producer.

"Bayaan" also showcases acclaimed actors like Avijit Dutt, Shampa Mandal, Priti Shukla, Vibhor Mayank, and Aditi Kanchan Singh in pivotal roles.