'Lachit The Warrior', an animated film directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), STF, Assam, has been honoured with the Best Animated Short Film award at the Kollywood International Film Festival in Chennai.

The film is produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, with narration from Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and music by Rupam Talukdar.

The role of creative director was handled by Anupam Mahanta, while Hrishikesh Bora provided storyboarding and illustration, and Ratul Dutta oversaw the VFX.

The film has been showcased and recognized in eight International Film Festivals including Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and Mumbai North-East Film Festival. It has also been chosen for the esteemed Indian Panorama at the impending International Film Festival of India at Goa.

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