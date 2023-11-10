Lachit The Warrior, an animated film directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, has won the Best Animated Short Film award at the Indo-French International Film Festival in Pondicherry.

The film, produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, was showcased in a film festival that is a joint effort of the Indian and French governments. Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury narrated the film, while Rupam Talukdar contributed the music.

The creative director is Anupam Mahanta, with Hrishikesh Bora handling storyboarding and illustration, and Ratul Dutta managing VFX.

Lachit The Warrior has been shown and honored at eight International Film Festivals, including events in Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, and the Mumbai North-East Film Festival. The film has also been chosen for the Indian Panorama at the forthcoming International Film Festival of India in Goa.