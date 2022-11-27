In a significant boost to the drama world of Assam, more than 10 artists have been conferred with Natak Academy Award, and two artists have been bestowed with the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Kha (youth) award.

Sattriya guru Ranjumoni Saikia, accomplished playwright and director Abinash Sharma, Actor Pranjal Saikia, Gunindranath Ojah, a renowned artist associated with the music and direction of Angkiya Bhaona, famous Bihu artist Prassana Gogoi, Satriya dancer Hori Bora Borbayan, prominent Oja artist Dharmesh Nath Oja and Guruprasad Ojah, renowned violinist Minati Khaund and state’s eminent folk music and dance artist of Assam, Makhan Chandra Bora honored with Sangeet-Natak Akademi Award.

It needs mention here that this Sangeet Natak Academy has announced the awards for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Prabhat Kakoti has received the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Kha (youth) award for the year of 2019. The award for the year 2020 has been won by Jollymani Saikia (Sattriya), Manas Kumar Samoa (Violin), and Himanshu Sharma (drama direction). Two Sattriya dancers Deepjyoti Das and Dipankar Arandhara have won the Bismillah Khan Award for 2021.