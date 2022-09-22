Assamese film 'Bridge' which has been able to get around 19 awards in different National and International Film Festivals and Film Competitions is going to be officially released on September 30.

Related to the official release of the film the director and other cast and crew of Bridge on September 21, addressed the media at Tinsukia Jyoti Hotel.

Director Kripal Kalita, lead actress Shiva Rani Kalita along with some other crew members attended a press conference at Tinsukia.

Speaking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Director Kalita said that this film is based on true events and the storyline is made from some selected news items published in local newspapers and telecast on news channels. A true rural life picture of Assam will be seen in the picture.

This film Bridge has been awarded the ‘Rajat Kamal Award’ in the 68th National Film Festival, it was one of the regional language films in the Oscar run, Best Actress and Best Debut Director Awards in Russian British Sochi International Film Awards along with several other national and international awards.

The director and actors of this Film hoped that the people of Tinsukia will show a good response to this Assamese Film. Also appealed to all the people to watch this highly appreciated and critically acclaimed Assamese Film on September 30.