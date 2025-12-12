Assam: Niri9 International Film Festival to bridge northeast-Telangana cultural divide

Assam's growing cultural diplomacy with southern India takes centre stage as the state government backs the third Niri9 International Film Festival, set to unfold in Hyderabad next month with official cooperation from Telangana's governor and cultural department.

The festival, organised by Guwahati-based NIRI Media (OPC) Private Limited, has drawn 176 film submissions from across categories—40 feature films, 65 short films, 56 shorter films, and 15 documentaries. Nineteen finalists will compete during the two-day event.

Festival director Dr Junmoni Devi Khaund, recently honoured by Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma and cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy at the NE Connect Festival, emphasised the event's broader cultural mission beyond conventional film screenings.

"Hosting the festival in Hyderabad reflects our commitment to bringing the northeast and Telangana closer through cinema," Khaund said. "With support from His Excellency the governor and the Telangana Cultural Department, we hope to create a space where filmmakers, audiences, and storytellers truly discover each other."

The festival will host Assam cabinet minister Bimal Bora alongside prominent figures from Indian cinema and music. Legendary Shillong-based musician Lou Majaw will attend as the guest of honour, joined by actor Seema Biswas, performer Carlyta Mouhini, and sound designer Amrit Pritam. Several Telugu film industry representatives will serve as jury members.

Cultural performances featuring Assamese and Telangana folk traditions will accompany the screenings, with Monisha Bordoloi among scheduled performers.

Niri9 operates as a streaming platform showcasing web series, films, animations, documentaries, and music, positioning itself as an outlet for underrepresented voices from the northeast. The platform streams content globally under its parent company based in Guwahati.

The festival's expansion reflects Assam's calculated efforts to strengthen artistic ties beyond traditional northeastern partnerships, using cinema as a vehicle for interstate cultural exchange.