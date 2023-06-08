Celebrities hold considerable influence over their audience in our media-saturated modern world. With their opulent lifestyles being shown on social media, people are tempted to imitate their favourite stars.

Blindly mimicking superstars, on the other hand, might have disastrous results. Assam-origin veteran actress Seema Biswas explains why fans should be cautious and avoid imitating their heroes' habits in a recent interview.

According to the National Award-winning actor Biswas, celebrities live in a world of opulence, luxury, and limitless riches. It is unrealistic for the average person to try to replicate their extravagant lifestyles. Fans risk discontent, financial pressure, and a loss of self-identity by seeking impossible goals. Furthermore, many celebrities nowadays flaunt affluent things and luxurious experiences. "Keeping up with celebrity lifestyles can lead to debt, stress, and a compromised future," Seema told ETimes on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata.

Celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt carefully craft their public image, which frequently conceals the difficulties they confront behind closed doors. "Fans who mimic their idols may lose touch with their true selves, sacrificing authenticity for the sake of fitting a preconceived mold," the veteran actor said told ETimes.

Stars are frequently connected with materialism, superficial beauty standards, and trends. Fans may ignore more important parts of life by idolizing such values, such as personal growth, meaningful relationships, and following true hobbies. "Everyone is unique, with their dreams, aspirations, and abilities." Copying a celebrity's lifestyle stymies the road of self-discovery and denies people the opportunity to develop their interests and abilities. Accepting one's uniqueness promotes personal progress and fulfillment", the actress further added.

While it is natural to appreciate celebrities, individuals should be cautious of mimicking their lifestyles. Unrealistic expectations, financial consequences, a lack of authenticity, and bad mental health consequences are just a few of the reasons we should resist the impulse to imitate favourite celebrities, according to Seema Biswas.