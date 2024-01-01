Popular actor of Assam, Deepjyoti Keot, has been hospitalised in a private hospital in Guwahati.

Keot, who is popular for playin the role of Mohan in the popular Assamese comedy sitcom 'Beharbari Outpost' was today rushed to the Health City Hospital where a team of specialists are attending to him.

As per sources, the actor is suffering from heart related problems and was rushed to the hospital after he suddenly fell ill.

Sources are also stating that the actor is undergoing an operation in the hospital.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.