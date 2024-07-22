The recently released Assamese satirical comedy film, Bidurbhai, directed by Suvrot Kakoti, has stirred controversy following its success. While the film, which is expected to be released in other cities across the country, has been praised for its humor and engaging storyline, it has also faced criticism for its use of offensive dialogue.

Rituparna, a prominent queer activist from Assam, took to Facebook to express her concerns about certain dialogues in the film that she found problematic and offensive.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote, "“মোক গে’ বুলি ভাবিছ নেকি ?” (Do you think I'm gay?)... Okay I ignored the first joke. Gaslighted myself thinking if I find it a problematic joke, am I too reactionist! Okay fine. I ignored the first joke. Let me not react. MLA ছাৰে লেট্ৰিনৰ বাটতো খুলি দিলে ।” (MLA sir opened my butt)...Of course entire hall laughed like anything. Interval time. Still, 3 men sitting beside me laughing with the dialogue with extra masala ‘k**a (an Assamese slang). Just with these 2 jokes an audience like me is boiling with anger while I am not being able to enjoy the entire movie now. Of course I am sitting here as I am enjoying every bit of the film. Every bit except from this unnecessary joke. Unnecessary. And it’s not about liking or disliking something but it’s showing something in lighter note for sasta comedy".

Rituparna's post continued, "Replace that man in MLA room with a woman, will you laugh? For a moment let me take it positively and assuming you are trying to show sexual assault on man. I doubt that you are that sensible. Because you failed to show it even if you are trying to show. I am sure you are not picking up sexual assault on man. But stupid humour on homosexuality just mane enei. Enei aru. If it is about sexual assault of man then the way MLA character behaved you won’t understand what damage you are doing. It’s not a joke. Let me be clear, it’s not a joke".

Bidurbhai, which stems from the viral web series of the same name, has been noted for its satirical take on societal issues. Director Suvrot Kakoti, known for his previous work on Shri Raghupati, aimed to explore serious themes such as male rape with a mix of humor and profundity. However, Rituparna's critique raises important questions about the portrayal of sensitive issues and the line between comedy and offensiveness in popular media.