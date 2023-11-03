Assam rapper Khanzaadi, also known as Firoza Khan, is emerging as a strong contender in Bigg Boss 17, consistently altering the house dynamics with her enthusiasm.

From prompting local delicacy 'tekeli pitha' to teaching Bihu, famous Shehzaadi is developing a positive chemistry with every member of the house. In the recent episode, she shows her teaching her native dance form, Bihu to the housemates near the pool area.

Television actress Aishwariya Sharma Bhatt easily learned the dance form and they both dance effortlessly and gracefully to it. At the same time, Neil Bhatt along with other housemates also grooves to the beats of Bihu. They all laughed and thanked Khanzaadi for teaching them the beautiful Bihu dance.

It needs to be mentioned here that the first week of Bigg Boss 17 saw Assam-based rapper Khanzaadi stir up controversy with her demand for the Assamese dessert 'tekeli pitha', which led to a kitchen confrontation with Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra.

Khanzaadi hails from an Assamese Muslim middle-class family. She is a rapper, singer, and songwriter, and describes herself as a 'wild heart and gypsy soul' on Instagram. Her journey to Bigg Boss 17 attests to her determination and hard work.