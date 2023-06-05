The much-awaited Assamese movie 'Sri Raghupati’ will hit the theatre today (June 5) as Gauhati High Court has dismissed the former producer’s case. The high court issued a clear directive ordering the release of the movie "Sri Raghupati."

The court nullified a stay order issued by a lower court in response to a lawsuit brought by former producer Suruj Sarma.

“This is to certify that the Hon’ble High Court while entertaining the Arbitration Appeal No.5/2023 with Interlocutory Application No. 1576/2023, has passed a categorical order directing release of the motion picture namely “Sri Raghupati” at 11.00 A.M. today (05.06.2023). The certified copy of the court order will be supplied immediately,” a letter from the advocate reads.

Also read: Sri Raghupati review: Ravi Sarma's homegrown thriller all set to mark a new era for Assamese cinema