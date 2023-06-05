Assam: Ravi Sharma starrer 'Sri Raghupati' to be released today
Directed and edited by Suvrat Kakoti - aka SUV, 'Sri Raghupati' also stars Preety Kongana, Priyam Pallavi, Sidhartha Sarma, Arun Nath, Arun Hazarika, Rina Bora, Raj Sharma, Bornali Pujari, Seema Baruah, Sanjiv Burhagohain, Kukil Saikia, Manjit Sharma, and Sumki Kachari in significant roles.
The much-awaited Assamese movie 'Sri Raghupati’ will hit the theatre today (June 5) as Gauhati High Court has dismissed the former producer’s case. The high court issued a clear directive ordering the release of the movie "Sri Raghupati."
The court nullified a stay order issued by a lower court in response to a lawsuit brought by former producer Suruj Sarma.
“This is to certify that the Hon’ble High Court while entertaining the Arbitration Appeal No.5/2023 with Interlocutory Application No. 1576/2023, has passed a categorical order directing release of the motion picture namely “Sri Raghupati” at 11.00 A.M. today (05.06.2023). The certified copy of the court order will be supplied immediately,” a letter from the advocate reads.
Also read: Sri Raghupati review: Ravi Sarma's homegrown thriller all set to mark a new era for Assamese cinema
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