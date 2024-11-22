Celebrated artist and printmaker Maneswar Brahma passed away on the morning of November 22, 2024, at the age of 57. His death marks the loss of one of Assam's most influential contemporary artists, whose innovative techniques and evocative themes earned him widespread acclaim.

An alumnus of Kala Bhavana, Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, Brahma was a pioneer in printmaking. He is best remembered for his Victim series, which highlighted the human cost of insurgency and violence, themes drawn from his life experiences and the socio-political turmoil of Assam. The series earned him the prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi Award and established him as a leading voice in Indian contemporary art.

Brahma’s works, characterized by their emotive intensity and experimental techniques, struck a chord with audiences worldwide. His art not only reflected personal and collective suffering but also served as a critique of violence and its aftermath.

Born in Kokrajhar, Brahma’s journey in the art world was deeply rooted in his upbringing amidst conflict. Over his career, he participated in numerous national and international exhibitions, earning accolades for his contributions to art and culture.