The Assamese music industry is mourning the loss of a renowned figure, music director Bhupen Ujir, who passed away on Tuesday (January 9) night at the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.

Ujir had been battling a long-term illness and was admitted to the hospital on January 6 due to a respiratory ailment.

His demise marks a significant loss to the Assamese music world and has left the state in deep sorrow at the beginning of the New Year.