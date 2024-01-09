Assam: Renowned music director Bhupen Uzir passes away in Guwahati
Renowned Assamese music director Bhupen Ujir passed away at the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday night, marking a significant loss to the state's music industry.
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Music Director Bhupen Ujir Passes Away
The Assamese music industry is mourning the loss of a renowned figure, music director Bhupen Ujir, who passed away on Tuesday (January 9) night at the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati.
Ujir had been battling a long-term illness and was admitted to the hospital on January 6 due to a respiratory ailment.
His demise marks a significant loss to the Assamese music world and has left the state in deep sorrow at the beginning of the New Year.
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